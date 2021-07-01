Log in
Czech online grocery delivery startup Rohlik raises $100 million

07/01/2021 | 01:00am EDT
BERLIN, July 1 (Reuters) - Czech online grocery delivery startup Rohlik said on Thursday it had raised $100 million from investors at a valuation of $1 billion, becoming the latest player in the red-hot sector to add firepower to its push for growth.

The round, led by Index Ventures, comes just three months after Rohlik raised 190 million euros ($226 million) from investors to expand into Germany from its existing markets in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Austria.

"We are now perceived as a European company able to scale quickly," said founder Tomas Cupr.

"The newly secured funding helps us to accelerate even faster than originally intended, mainly in the areas of new market entries, fulfilment centre automation and the overall pace of innovation, including hiring great talent.”

Rohlik, founded in 2014, reported revenue of more than 300 million euros last year and counts 750,000 customers. Other online grocery delivery startups that have raised money recently include Turkey's Getir and Germany's Flink. ($1 = 0.8410 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
