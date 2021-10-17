Czech opposition parties plan lower 2022 budget deficit after election win

PRAGUE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Czech opposition parties seeking
to form a new government will aim to rework the 2022 budget to
cut the planned deficit to below 300 billion crowns ($13.72
billion), a top party leader said on Sunday.
Petr Fiala, leader of the centre-right coalition Together
which defeated Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ruling ANO party in
an Oct. 8-9 election and plans to form a new government with the
Pirate/Mayors group, told a Czech Television debate show that
they would reject the current administration's budget plans.
That means the budget is unlikely to be approved before
year-end, causing the country to revert to a provisional plan
that limits discretionary spending. Fiala said a provisional
budget for up to two months would not cause a problem.
Babis's government has proposed a 376.6 billion crown
deficit in 2022, similar to the record gap seen in 2020 after
the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the expected gap seen
in 2021 as spending stays high.
"A deficit like this is not possible," Fiala said. "We have
to count on a provisional budget, but of course it is in
everybody's interest to have the amended budget accepted at the
soonest." He said changes could be done in weeks.
When asked if the 2022 deficit could be below 300 billion
crowns, Fiala said he would like ministries to seek operational
savings of around 6%, which he said could cut the deficit by
almost 100 billion crowns.
Fiala said the parties making up the future administration
did not want to raise taxes as part of their plans.
Babis's government has faced criticism for driving up budget
deficits and state debt with a record income tax cut and pension
and public wage hikes on top of pandemic spending.
($1 = 21.8710 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jan Harvey)