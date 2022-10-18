Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Czech parliament approves raising 2022 state budget deficit to 375 billion crowns

10/18/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech parliament approved on Tuesday raising this year's state budget deficit to 375 billion crowns ($15.03 billion) as the government seeks extra funding to help people and companies cope with soaring energy prices.

The budget deficit rises from 280 billion crowns originally planned by the centre-right government which had pledged to gradually cut the deficits from levels run by its predecessors.

($1 = 24.9490 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Robert Muller)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
01:08pBank of England says first gilt sales to be held on Nov. 1
RE
01:07pSterling near session low; last down 0.62% vs dollar to $1.1284…
RE
01:07pUK's rail union says planning three days of strikes next month
RE
01:05pU.S. SEC aims to help shrink hedge fund fees for investors
RE
01:04pPKO Bank Polski sells 14.2 mln PKN Orlen shares
RE
01:03pBank of england: mpc’s decision at its september meeting to redu…
RE
01:02pBank of england: the bank will continue to monitor market condit…
RE
01:02pItaly antitrust watchdog probes Autostrade over dominant role in toll collections
RE
01:01pBank of england: any shortfall as a result of the earlier postpo…
RE
01:01pBank of england: the bank currently expects to conduct apf gilt…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Good Will Hunting
2Ryanair CEO sees ITA Airways as "huge political problem"
3Trending : BYD Posts Strong 3Q Guidance; Shares Rise
4Credit Suisse CDS ease, bonds rise to close in on late September levels
5Goldman to merge investment banking, trading as Marcus takes backseat

HOT NEWS