Czech parliament approves raising 2022 state budget deficit to 375 billion crowns
10/18/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech parliament approved on Tuesday raising this year's state budget deficit to 375 billion crowns ($15.03 billion) as the government seeks extra funding to help people and companies cope with soaring energy prices.
The budget deficit rises from 280 billion crowns originally planned by the centre-right government which had pledged to gradually cut the deficits from levels run by its predecessors.