News: Latest News
Czech president appoints Petr Fiala as prime minister

11/28/2021 | 05:03am EST
PRAGUE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman appointed on Sunday leader of the incoming coalition, Petr Fiala, as prime minister, taking a step closer to putting an entire government in place.

Fiala leads the bloc of five parties which control 108 seats in the 200-member lower house of parliament after an election in October in which the opposition ousted the current Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his allies.

The two were separated by plexiglass due to the president's recent positive test for coronavirus.

(Reporting by Robert Muller, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
