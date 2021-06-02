Czech prime minister may be among first in crosshairs of new European prosecutor

PRAGUE, June 2 (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis
and his business empire may be among the first cases
investigated by the European Union's new joint prosecution after
a referral from national authorities, a top Czech prosecutor
said on Wednesday.
Babis is a billionaire who has transferred his Agrofert
conglomerate of firms in farming, chemicals, food and other
sectors - many receiving EU subsidies - to trust funds, but an
EU audit has concluded he was still in control of the property.
The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) launched its
operation on June 1, led by Romania's former anti-corruption
chief prosecutor Laura Koevesi, and is due to take over serious
cases which involve EU funds.
An investigaton by EPPO would be another headache for Babis
who faces a tough election campaign over the summer and a
separate protracted criminal investigation at home for alleged
EU subsidy fraud.
High Public Prosecutor Lenka Bradacova confirmed to Reuters
the case, overseen by her office, was being referred to EPPO.
"The criminal case... generally referred to as a conflict of
interests of the prime minister, falls under the sphere of
action of the newly established office (EPPO) due to the
description of the act and its legal classification," she said.
Babis has vigorously denied any wrongdoing and said he had
met all legal requirements by moving Agrofert to the trust
funds. He has blamed the opposition Pirate Party, which filed
the original complaint, for pushing the case for political
benefit.
A Czech representative to EPPO also confirmed to Reuters
that the case was flagged by the Czech prosecutors for referral.
A spokeswoman for Babis did not have a comment available.
Agrofert was the biggest single recipient of EU's common
agricultural policy (CAP) funds in 2018 and 2019, paid per
hectare or per animal, at over 29 million euros ($35.4
million)each year, according to an analysis by the CEPS think
tank.
Babis's firms have also received development subsidies from
EU-backed project financing, which are normally approved by
national authorities and later claimed for reimbursement from
Brussels.
A European Commission audit released in April focusing on
projects, not CAP payments, concluded he was in conflict of
interest and should not have received the funds. The funds under
scrutiny, worth millions of euros, had not yet been reimbursed
from the EU budget.
Babis also faces a separate criminal investigation at home
for allegedly hiding the ownership of a firm that developed a
conference centre outside Prague so it would get a 2 million
euro EU subsidy meant for small businesses.
($1 = 0.8189 euros)
