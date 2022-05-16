Czech prime minister sees some continuity at central bank board amid changes

PRAGUE, May 16 (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala
said on Monday he expected to see some continuity at the Czech
National Bank with the next nominations to the board due to be
filled by the end of June and markets stirred with prospects of
an end to sharp interest rate hikes.
President Milos Zeman last week appointed a staunch opponent
of rate hikes to become the bank's new governor from July,
rattling markets that see the sharp policy tightening carried
out since last year coming to an end.
Ales Michl, who has voted against the 550 basis points in
interest rate hikes delivered since last June, will replace Jiri
Rusnok, whose final term finishes at the end of June.
Zeman is due to make a decision on who will fill Michl's
seat, and another two board members - both rate hike backers -
also finish their terms in June, to be re-appointed or replaced.
After meeting Zeman on Monday, Fiala told reporters that
they debated the nominations, but he declined to share any
names.
"We spoke about the other changes. ... I got the impression
that continuity looks set to be maintained in the central bank's
decisions, and also some balance of views (on the board)," Fiala
said at a news conference streamed online.
Markets price in one more hefty increase in the bank's key
rate - now at a 23-year high of 5.75% - when the current board
meets a final time in June, as the bank is battling inflation at
a nearly three-decade high of over 14%.
Zeman's nominations could sway the balance on the board,
which has voted 5-2 for the last year to tighten policy.
Michl has argued higher rates were no remedy given inflation
was mainly driven by energy prices.
The changeover at the bank has shaken markets, sending the
crown sharply down and causing the central bank to launch market
interventions last week to stop its fall.
