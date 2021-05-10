Czech shoppers hit the stores for the first time in 2021

PRAGUE, May 10 (Reuters) - Czech stores opened on Monday for
the first time in 2021, as the country gradually eases COVID-19
restrictions after having faced one of the world's worst
outbreaks of the pandemic.
For many shoppers it was a welcome chance to try on shoes
and clothes again rather than relying on online shopping, which
has helped retailers survive nearly continuous lockdown
restrictions since October.
"I will definitely be buying summer things first," said Vera
Lazakova as she visited a Prague shopping mall. She added that
she would not miss visits to the post office to send back online
purchases that did not fit.
Last week, the government allowed hair and beauty salons to
re-open, and on Monday it decided that restaurant terraces and
outdoor cultural events for up to 700 people could resume on May
17 if certain conditions were met.
More services and hotels could open on May 24, Industry
Minister Karel Havlicek said.
Plans to ease restrictions on movement and economic activity
come as daily COVID-19 cases subside, hospitalisations are at
their lowest since October and vaccinations are picking up after
a sluggish start.
Prague watch store owner Jiri Wildt said the new rules could
help him return to profit.
"People only came to the window and the profit then was, at most, enough to maintain
our operations," he told Reuters.
Non-essential retail outlets last opened briefly for several
weeks in December before a rise in infections - the second in a
series of three spikes since October - led to renewed
restrictions.
A major factor in deciding whether to re-open the economy is
the seven-day incidence rate, which has fallen close to the
government target of 100 cases per 100,000 over a week, eight
times fewer than peaks seen during the last spike in March.
The government has wanted to see the seven-day incidence
rate fall to 75 before further easing.
The country of 10.7 million people has been hit hard by the
coronavirus, along with others in central Europe - a region
where the initial wave of the pandemic a year ago was relatively
small.
In the Czech Republic, deaths from COVID-19 total nearly
30,000, and the country has the second highest deaths per capita
rate in the world behind Hungary, according to Our World in
Data.
(Reporting by Jiri Skacel and Jason Hovet, additional reporting
by Robert Muller; Editing by Mike Collett-White)