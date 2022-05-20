Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Czechs considering 'all options' regarding China's 16+1 group

05/20/2022 | 12:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRAGUE, May 20 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic is considering "all options" concerning its engagement with the China-led 16+1 platform for cooperation with central and east European states, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Several past Czech governments as well as President Milos Zeman have been keen to deepen ties with China, but the interest has cooled since a series of failed Chinese investment projects, Czech warnings against Chinese 5G telecoms technology and a change of government in Prague last year.

"The main initiatives of 16+1, economic diplomacy and the promise of massive investments and mutually beneficial trade, are not being fulfilled even after 10 years," minister Jan Lipavsky said in comments to news agency CTK, sent by the ministry's spokeswoman to Reuters.

The statement followed a Czech lower house of parliament foreign committee's call on the cabinet on Thursday to quit the group.

The new Czech centre-right cabinet has pledged to build up relations with democracies including self-ruled Taiwan - which China sees as a breakaway province - and put its China policies under review.

"The unfulfilled promises lead to the consideration of all options of our future role in the platform," he said.

"The government, in its manifesto, announced its intention to revise our relations with China. Our approach to 16+1 and its future is a part of this process." (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:48pS&P 500 on pace to confirm bear market, falls 20% from record close
RE
12:42pWHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in Europe
RE
12:41pThousands queue for petrol, gas in Sri Lanka amid warnings of food shortages
RE
12:40pItaly expects to cap MPS cash call at $2.6 billion in latest plan -sources
RE
12:37pGazprom says it will halt gas supplies to Finland, will contest arbitration
RE
12:36pWHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in Europe
RE
12:36pWHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in Europe
RE
12:36pFormer NYC Mayor de Blasio runs for Congress in new New York district
RE
12:35pJapan MOF official arrested for suspected assault -NHK
RE
12:33pItaly expects to cap monte dei paschi's cash needs at around 2.5…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Computer chip giant ASML places big bets on a tiny future
2Analyst recommendations: Apple, Crowdstrike, Lowe's, Lululemon, Nvidia...
3Exclusive-Danone ramps up U.S. baby formula shipments to address shorta..
4Musk denies he sexually harassed flight attendant; Tesla shares sink
5Analysis-Musk's ESG attack spotlights $35 trillion industry confusion

HOT NEWS