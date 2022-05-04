Czechs say EU's proposed Russian oil ban lacks plans on burden-sharing

PRAGUE, May 4 (Reuters) - The European Union's proposed ban
on imports of Russian oil does not include mechanisms on sharing
the burden, Czech Industry and Trade Minister Jozef Sikela said
on Wednesday.
"The proposal does not include ... how the gap will be
distributed, meaning how to share it fairly, and a proposal on
joint purchases and joint distribution," Sikela told Reuters on
the sidelines of a business conference.
"We are still studying it, but it is a problem for me."
(Reporting by Robert Muller, Writing by Jan Lopatka,
Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)