Czechs should cut energy dependence on Russia within five years - prime minister

PRAGUE, April 9 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic should cut
its dependence on Russian energy resources within five years,
Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Saturday, terming the current
situation one of the country's "greatest security risks".
The European Union member state meets its gas needs almost
entirely through shipments directly or indirectly from Russia,
and gets roughly half its crude imports from the same source.
Fiala told his Civic Democratic Party convention that the
country's energy sector has to change "completely".
"Our dependence on fossil fuels from Russia, neglected for
years, is one of the greatest security risks to our country. It
should be our goal to escape this Russian energy noose
completely in the next five years," Fiala said.
He added that his government should prepare this "five-year
project" in the coming weeks.
The European Union has pledged to quit Russian fuels by
2027, and will unveil a detailed plan to do so in May.
The 27-member bloc approved new sanctions against Russia
this week, including a ban on coal imports starting in August,
as it aims to punish Russia for its aggression against Ukraine.
Moscow calls its offensive a "special military operation" to
demilitarise its neighbour. Ukraine and Western supporters call
that a pretext for an unprovoked invasion.
The EU launched a platform on Friday for its member
countries to jointly buy gas and liquefied natural gas as they
seek to cut reliance on Russian fuels and build a buffer against
supply shocks.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jan Harvey)