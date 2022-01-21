Czechs want to scrap deadline for nuclear energy in EU plan -report

PRAGUE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic is pushing for
the European Union to scrap proposed deadlines for investment in
nuclear energy, a Czech newspaper reported on Friday, as the EU
tries to come up with a plan to transition to fully renewable
energy.
In a proposal on Dec. 31, the EU Commission allows gas and
nuclear investments to facilitate an eventual transition to
fully renewable output, but suggests deadlines beyond which
investments in existing and new nuclear projects would not be
allowed.
"The Czech Republic requests to leave out the statutes which
suggest a transitory nature of nuclear energy, namely the 2045
deadline for new plants operating permits, and 2040 for the
existing plants," the Czech government's response read,
according to the Hospodarske Noviny daily newspaper.
The Industry Ministry declined to comment on the report.
Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said this month that the
country would seek allies to change the draft plan.
The Czech Republic, along with France and Poland, say
nuclear power has a big role to play given its lack of CO2
emissions, but other EU members including Austria, Germany and
Luxembourg are concerned about radioactive waste.
In 2020, the Czech Republic generated 37% of its electricity
from its two nuclear power plants, according to Energy
Regulatory Office data.
Prague also wants to relax the proposals for gas, which is
heavily used in heating. The Commission is pushing for at least
30% of the fuel to be derived from renewable or low-emission
gases, mainly hydrogen, as of 2026, rising to 55% as of 2030.
The country's Association for District Heating has called on
the government to have gas accepted as a transitory fuel in
order to be able to exit from coal.
The final text should be adopted by the end of the month.
After that, the text can be discussed with EU governments and
parliament for up to six months.
(Reporting by Robert Muller;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)