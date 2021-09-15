Log in
DāSTOR : LLC Launches with Four Data Centers in the Mid-Atlantic Region

09/15/2021 | 08:16am EDT
Kevin Mulqueen, Industry Veteran to Offer Upscale Enterprise-Class Colocation, Disaster Recovery and Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Solutions

Through the acquisition of four data centers, DāSTOR LLC makes its debut, providing colocation, disaster recovery and hybrid cloud connectivity solutions that deliver ‘scalable data environments’ for Enterprise, Life Sciences, Manufacturing, and Government sectors. Founded through a series of strategic acquisitions of existing data center facilities in King of Prussia and Reading, Pennsylvania and Wilmington, Delaware, the owner-operated company was formed by Kevin Mulqueen.

DāSTOR (pronounced ‘daystore’) is set to re-imagine digital infrastructure management with a focus on ecosystem development across key industry verticals. The company is founded by Kevin Mulqueen, former President of Colocation for Crown Castle, and is privately funded by Mulqueen and partners.

“Prior to our conversations about the King of Prussia data center sites, I was negotiating to acquire two other facilities that, when combined with these two, enabled us to fulfill our vision for DāSTOR; a comprehensive, one-stop-shop solution for colocation, hybrid cloud connectivity, security, and disaster recovery,” says Kevin Mulqueen, CEO of DāSTOR. “The opportunity to build a company and lead a team to transform existing facilities into robust ecosystems, is truly exciting to me. Today we are thrilled to unveil DāSTOR and are planning to continue to make further acquisitions over the next 12 months.”

DāSTOR’s facilities include two data centers acquired from IPR Secure, a Tier III data center provider offering highly secure IT infrastructure and data center solutions in Wilmington, DE and Reading, PA; and two sites in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. One of the company’s sites in King of Prussia is part of a larger business complex serving a variety of businesses across the Life Sciences sector. The other King of Prussia facility was acquired from Databridge Sites. All four sites bring with them an existing customer base across the healthcare, manufacturing, and government sectors. In addition, the Wilmington site is the only Tier III-rated facility in the state of Delaware.

​​DāSTOR’s facilities combine efficiency and resiliency for production environments and disaster recovery solutions. Locations are connected to key interconnection hubs including 401 N. Broad Street in Philadelphia, providing direct on-ramps to providers like Microsoft Azure, Sungard and Amazon Web Services.

For more information, visit dastorllc.com.

About DāSTOR

DāSTOR provides enterprise-class data center solutions that leverage foundational infrastructure and interconnectivity to drive scalable, reliable digital services. Core services include colocation, public/private cloud connectivity, and disaster recovery solutions supported by high compliance standards and managed service capabilities. With DāSTOR, customers seamlessly connect to partners and clients for a more secure digital experience.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS