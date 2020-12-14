Log in
D.A. Davidson Adds New Team in Equity Sales

12/14/2020 | 05:10pm EST
Firm bolsters public offering distribution capabilities

D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that veteran financial professionals Alden Carrere and Sean Corcoran have joined the firm’s Institutional Sales group, with a focus on expanding D.A. Davidson’s distribution capabilities for clients seeking to access the capital markets. Both serve as Managing Directors in the firm’s growing Orange County office.

“The hiring of Carrere and Corcoran bolsters the firm’s equity sales capabilities, specifically as it relates to the cultivation and execution of capital raising activity for small cap issuers,” said Kevin Clausen, Head of Institutional Sales and Trading. “We believe the addition of Sean and Alden will differentiate D.A. Davidson’s distribution compared to our peers.”

Carrere previously was with National Securities, where he was a senior equities manager. He has extensive experience in sourcing, structuring and placing numerous public and private financings after serving for more than a decade in various aspects of the financial services business.

Corcoran joins D.A. Davidson from Roth Capital Partners, where he worked for 15 years. He has been instrumental in the execution of capital formation for hundreds of small cap companies across the consumer, technology and industrial sectors.

“D.A. Davidson has seen significant momentum in public financing activity over the last few years, which is a major factor in my decision to join the firm,” Corcoran said. “I believe we are well-positioned to build on this as our clients continue to leverage our combined capabilities.”

D.A. Davidson’s Equity Capital Markets group provides capital markets services and products including investment banking, institutional sales, trading, research and corporate services. The firm’s industry-driven research team offers award-winning research and is supported by a dedicated group of sales and trading professionals.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Montana, with corporate offices in Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,400 employees and offices in 27 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.


© Business Wire 2020
