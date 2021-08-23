Log in
D.A. Davidson & Co. : Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Nimbix on Its Sale to Atos

08/23/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it has served as exclusive financial advisor to Nimbix, a global leading high-performance computing (HPC) cloud platform provider based in the US, in its sale to Atos, a European leader in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing technologies based in Paris, France.

Established in 2010 and headquartered just outside Dallas, Texas, Nimbix offers cloud and on premises HPC, giving engineers and scientists access to infrastructure and software needed to build, compute, analyze, scale and deploy simulations, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Deep Learning applications. The company has executed thousands of cloud HPC projects in 68 countries.

Atos' and Nimbix's combined capabilities offer a comprehensive solution for workload orchestration for both on-prem and cloud customers. The joint solution enables higher levels of self-service and automation, enhancing Atos' capabilities with multi-cloud bursting and hybrid capability. This will enable Atos to expand its market offering and reach with a strong proposition in HPC cloud, under the Atos brand as part of its OneCloud initiative.

“We are thrilled to have worked with the D.A. Davidson technology investment banking team in this transaction,” said Steve Hebert, CEO and co-founder of Nimbix. “The team’s transaction execution expertise and deep industry knowledge enabled us to achieve a successful outcome while positioning Nimbix for future growth within Atos.”

“Steve and the rest of the Nimbix team have done a tremendous job building the company into an industry leader in the HPC space,” said Greg Thomas, managing director at D.A. Davidson. “We expect this transaction to significantly accelerate expansion of Atos’ HPC cloud enablement capabilities.”

The transaction represents another successful closing by D.A. Davidson's technology investment banking group. With the recently announced acquisition of Marlin & Associates, D.A. Davidson will be the 5th most active technology group in the United States on M&A deals under $250 million. Since 2019, the combined technology group has completed over 40 advisory transactions and raised more than $20 billion in total capital across 35+ public offerings.

D.A. Davidson’s investment banking division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across four industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, and technology.

Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Montana, with corporate offices in Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,400 employees and offices in 28 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For information, visit dadavidson.com.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS