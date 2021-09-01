D.A. Davidson & Co. Technology Investment Banking Group Crosses $20 Billion in Technology Transactions Year to Date

Momentum continues on the heels of D.A. Davidson’s completed acquisition of Marlin & Associates — deepening their expertise within the Financial Technology sector

D.A. Davidson Companies announced today that its middle market technology investment banking group has crossed the $20 billion threshold in transaction volume — advising 35 mid-market technology clients on successful M&A transactions and participating in 15 equity offerings since January 1, 2021. This milestone is in part due to D.A. Davidson’s recent acquisition of Marlin & Associates, one of the most active investment banks serving buyers, investors, and sellers of mid-market companies across the financial technology and data & analytics industries.

“This is exactly what we hoped would happen when we agreed to combine with D.A. Davidson,” said Ken Marlin, vice chairman of D.A. Davidson’s technology investment banking group and founder of Marlin & Associates. “By combining resources, we are already experiencing the synergies in our joint capacity to provide dedicated professional counsel to CEO’s, boards, buyers, investors and sellers of mid-market technology companies. That has led to multiple benefits for clients across the spectrum, which has led to an explosion in business.”

“The addition of the Marlin team was a powerful strategic move for our group,” said Joe Morgan, co-head of D.A. Davidson’s technology investment banking group. “The combination will accelerate the achievement of our goal to be the pre-eminent firm for growth focused technology companies.”

“There are many more exciting transactions soon to be announced,” said Michael “Max” Maxworthy, co-head of D.A. Davidson’s technology investment banking group. “The M&A outlook within the technology sector through 2022 is very strong with digital transformations top of mind for businesses globally — a trend which has accelerated with the pandemic.”

About D.A. Davidson Investment Banking

D.A. Davidson’s investment banking division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across four industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, and technology.

Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Montana, with corporate offices in Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,400 employees and offices in 28 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

About Marlin & Associates

Over the course of nearly 20 years, Marlin & Associates has become one of the most active investment banking and strategic advisory firms providing counsel to worldwide buyers and sellers of middle-market technology firms. The company has won numerous awards including the “Middle-Market Investment Bank of the Year,” “Middle-Market Financing Agent of the Year – Equity”, “TMT Advisory Bank of the Year”, and “Cross-Border Boutique Investment Banking firm of the Year”. The firm’s team of professionals has advised on more than 200 information-technology transactions in 27 countries. More than 20 transactions on which it advised have been recognized as a “Deal-of-the-Year”. Marlin & Associates’ founder, Ken Marlin, a former tech company CEO and entrepreneur, and member of the Market Data Hall of Fame, has four times been named as one of the most influential people in financial technology and one of the most influential people in tech banking. He is the author of “The Marine Corps Way to Win on Wall Street.

Marlin & Associates was recently acquired by D.A. Davidson and combined with Davidson’s tech investment banking group to form one of the most active and fastest growing mid-market tech investment banks in the US. For more information, click here.

