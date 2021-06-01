D.A. Davidson Hires Veteran Fintech Analyst Christopher Brendler

Firm Strengthens Payments and Crypto Research Expertise

D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that the firm has deepened its fintech expertise by hiring Christopher Brendler as managing director, senior research analyst. Brendler will be responsible for covering payments, balance sheet oriented fintech and crypto.

“Chris is known for his unique research product and collaborative approach, providing our clients with an experienced and engaged expert,” said Gil Luria, head of D.A. Davidson’s institutional research. “He is well respected for the deep quality of his work and further strengthens our commitment to the important financial technology sector.”

Brendler joins the firm with decades of experience in equity research with the bulk of his time spent at Stifel Nicolaus and most recently with Seaport Global. Throughout his career, Brendler has received multiple Institutional Investor recognitions as well as Starmine awards. Brendler joins an award-winning institutional research team of 18 research analysts that provide coverage of more than 350 publicly traded companies across four core industry verticals.

D.A. Davidson’s Equity Capital Markets group provides capital markets services and products that include investment banking, institutional sales, trading, research and corporate services. The firm’s industry-driven research team is supported by a dedicated group of sales and trading professionals.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Montana, with corporate offices in Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,400 employees and offices in 28 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For information, visit dadavidson.com.

