Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

D.A. Davidson Hires Veteran Fintech Analyst Christopher Brendler

06/01/2021 | 08:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Firm Strengthens Payments and Crypto Research Expertise

D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that the firm has deepened its fintech expertise by hiring Christopher Brendler as managing director, senior research analyst. Brendler will be responsible for covering payments, balance sheet oriented fintech and crypto.

“Chris is known for his unique research product and collaborative approach, providing our clients with an experienced and engaged expert,” said Gil Luria, head of D.A. Davidson’s institutional research. “He is well respected for the deep quality of his work and further strengthens our commitment to the important financial technology sector.”

Brendler joins the firm with decades of experience in equity research with the bulk of his time spent at Stifel Nicolaus and most recently with Seaport Global. Throughout his career, Brendler has received multiple Institutional Investor recognitions as well as Starmine awards. Brendler joins an award-winning institutional research team of 18 research analysts that provide coverage of more than 350 publicly traded companies across four core industry verticals.

D.A. Davidson’s Equity Capital Markets group provides capital markets services and products that include investment banking, institutional sales, trading, research and corporate services. The firm’s industry-driven research team is supported by a dedicated group of sales and trading professionals.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Montana, with corporate offices in Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,400 employees and offices in 28 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For information, visit dadavidson.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:18aHAZTECH  : Announces International Expansion into the United States
BU
08:17aHUDSON EXECUTIVE INVESTMENT  : Announces Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and Sets June 17, 2021 for Special Meeting of Stockholders to Vote on Talkspace Merger (Form 8-K)
PU
08:17aBERGEN CARBON  : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AQ
08:17aDAQO NEW ENERGY  : subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo Starts IPO Registration with China Securities Regulatory Commission and Provides Preliminary Estimates of Revenue and Net Profit for Q2 2021 (Form 6-K)
PU
08:17aKENON  : announces that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., in which Kenon has a 28% interest, has filed a (Form 6-K)
PU
08:17aVENERABLE  : Completes Acquisition from Equitable Holdings
PR
08:17aMeatpacker JBS Hit by Cyberattack Affecting North American, Australian Operations
DJ
08:16aPEMBINA PIPELINE  : IIROC Trading Halt - PPL
AQ
08:16aMANCHESTER UNITED  : Barcelona brings defender Eric Garcia home from Man City
AQ
08:16aTrustworthy live online Casino sites with Live Dealers UK
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2World stocks hit another record, oil up in big data week
3Daimler to pay Nokia patent fees, ending German legal spat
4SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : OPEC, Russia seen gaining more power with Shell Dutch ruling
5Tesla's vehicle price increases due to supply chain pressure, Musk says

HOT NEWS