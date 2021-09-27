Log in
D&D Pharmatech Announces Agreement with Salubris Pharmaceuticals for Licensing and Development of DD01 in China

09/27/2021 | 11:08am EDT
  • D&D will receive an upfront payment of $4 million and is eligible to receive additional undisclosed milestone payments upon achievement of certain development and commercial milestones
  • DD01 is a GLP-1R/GCGR dual agonist in development for the treatment of obesity, NASH and diabetes

D&D Pharmatech, Inc. (D&D), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on development and commercialization of revolutionary medicines, today announced that Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals has acquired the rights to develop and commercialize DD01 in mainland China. DD01 is a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor / glucagon receptor (GLP-1R/GCGR) dual agonist for the treatment of obesity, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and diabetes. D&D will retain all rights for the rest of the world.

In connection with this agreement, D&D will receive an upfront payment of $4 million and is eligible to receive additional undisclosed milestone payments upon achievement of certain development and commercial milestones, as well as double-digit royalties on future net sales. DD01 is currently being investigated in a phase 1 clinical trial which is being conducted in the U.S.

“This licensing agreement reflects the potential of DD01 for the treatment of obesity, NASH and diabetes,” said Yoo-Seok Hong, Chief Executive Officer of D&D Pharmatech. “We have made excellent progress in our DD01 program and are very excited to be partnering with Salubris, a world-class, fully-integrated pharmaceutical company for ongoing development leading towards commercialization in mainland China.”

DD01 is a long-acting dual agonist of the GLP-1R receptor and glucagon receptor. In preclinical models of diabetes and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), DD01 was capable of inducing reduction in weight and blood sugar and improvements in insulin sensitivity and lipid and fat metabolism that could ameliorate NASH. DD01 demonstrated greater efficacy in preclinical models compared to semaglutide, an approved GLP-1R receptor agonist; from a mechanism perspective, the effect of DD01 persisted after cessation of treatment.

“We were impressed with the pre-clinical data supporting DD01 showing a clear mechanism of action. In addition to glucose reduction comparable to semaglutide, which is a blockbuster drug for diabetes and obesity, DD01 showed superiority to semaglutide in weight reduction and liver fat reduction,” said Bin Zhao, CEO of Salubris in Chengdu. “We believe that this specially designed dual agonist will benefit the growing diabetic population that also suffers from disorders in lipolysis. DD01 has the potential to become a best-in-class, long-acting GLP-1R/GCGR dual agonist and we look forward to working with the D&D team to continue development of this candidate.”

About DD01

DD01 is a proprietary dual agonist of GLP-1R and glucagon receptors being developed as a potential disease-modifying agent for obese and liver fatty disease. Treatment with DD01 caused weight loss, reduced liver fat and improved glucose tolerance in mouse models of obesity, diabetes and fatty liver disease.

About D&D Pharmatech

D&D Pharmatech is a clinical-stage global biotech company that funds the development of revolutionary medicines through disease-specific subsidiary companies founded and guided by top-tier medical research faculty. This corporate structure creates a unique opportunity to accelerate translation of cutting-edge research into lifesaving therapeutic products for patients. The company’s product pipeline focuses on a range of indications including neurodegenerative, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases. D&D Pharmatech is the parent company of U.S.-based Neuraly Inc., Theraly Fibrosis Inc., Precision Molecular Inc. and Valted Seq Inc., and P4 Microbiome Inc. For more information, please visit http://www.ddpharmatech.com/

About Salubris

Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals is a commercialization stage biopharmaceutical company with experience and expertise drug development and commercialization in the People’s Republic of China. The company covers chemical drugs, biological drugs and medical devices, providing a package of solutions for patients. The company’s product pipeline focuses on a range of indications including cardiovascular, renal, orthopedic, and metabolic diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.salubris.com


© Business Wire 2021
