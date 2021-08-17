Log in
D.F. King Releases 2021 Proxy Season Review and Fall Engagement Guide

08/17/2021 | 12:05pm EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D.F. King & Co., Inc., an AST Company, leads the industry in consulting and proxy solicitation services with over 75 years of experience providing strategic advice in governance, compensation, M&A and proxy contests. D.F. King released its annual The Debriefing, 2021 Proxy Season Review and Fall Engagement Guide today. The guide provides a detailed overview of 2021 trends and provides key insights to help companies manage their 2022 proxy season and prepare for their annual meetings.

The guide was created by Zally Ahmadi, Senior Vice President, Corporate Governance, ESG & Executive Compensation, D.F. King. It covers top shareholder proposals, including ESG initiatives, board diversity, pandemic-related executive-compensation changes, virtual meetings, and trends in shareholder engagement and investor behavior, among other valuable takeaways.

"We are thrilled to release our annual proxy season review and fall engagement guide," said Tom Germinario, Senior Managing Director, D.F. King. "Over the past year with the pandemic and institutional investor engagements, we have seen massive changes in investor trends and shareholder focus. It's important for the companies we serve to have proper guidance and key information during the proxy season planning process." 

"The proxy season can be a very challenging time for corporate boards with trends changing rapidly and other extraneous variables," said Zally Ahmadi. "Our team at D.F. King helps to break down the complexities of the 2021 season, which was significantly affected by latest ESG trends and developments in shareholder engagement, and guides readers to implement a structured process customized to each company in preparation for shareholder engagement and the 2022 proxy season."

About D.F. King: D.F. King leads the industry in consulting and proxy solicitation services with over 75 years of experience leveraging a unique depth and diversity of experience to deliver high-level advisory services, custom reporting, shareholder engagement and education strategies to each client. D.F. King offers a full suite of proxy and information agent solutions, including in contested situations that can help deliver favorable outcomes and keep your board apprised of the latest trends and tripwires. Our clients rely on us for high-level, experience-based insight and guidance, and customized solutions that meet their unique needs.

About AST:
AST is a leading provider of ownership data management, analytics and advisory services to public and private corporate issuers and mutual funds in the U.S. and private companies globally. AST offers a comprehensive product set, including transfer agency services, cap table management, employee stock plan administration services, proxy solicitation and advisory services, private company solutions and bankruptcy claims administration services. AST affiliates include D.F. King & Co, Inc., AST Private Company Solutions, Inc. and Donlin, Recano & Company, Inc. Learn more at www.astfinancial.com

Contacts:
Sara Walsh
AST
212-493-6945
swalsh@astfinancial.com

Tara Korch
Flackable
866.225.0920 ext. 104
tara@flackable.com 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/df-king-releases-2021-proxy-season-review-and-fall-engagement-guide-301357101.html

SOURCE AST


© PRNewswire 2021
