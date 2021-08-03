D3 Security : Teams with SYNNEX Corporation to Distribute Advanced SOAR Platform

Distribution partnership needed to meet demand for the next generation of SOAR solutions

D3 Security, the provider of next-generation security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) solutions, today announced a distribution agreement with SYNNEX Corporation, a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry, to offer the D3 XGEN SOAR Platform throughout the United States and Canada.

“North America remains a high-growth region for D3 Security and expanding our reach is a top priority,” said Stephen Cunningham, D3 Security’s Executive Director of Channel Partnerships. “SYNNEX has impressive relationships across the United States and Canada, so partnering with them is an exciting opportunity, especially given the demand for improved SOAR solutions.”

D3 Security is disrupting the SOAR market with its XGEN SOAR Platform, which enables customers to fully automate their Tier-1 security operations, reducing the time spent on benign events and false positives by over 90%. Incident responders and threat hunters benefit from XGEN SOAR’s highly correlated incident views and MITRE ATT&CK-based TTP surveillance.

“D3 Security’s XGEN SOAR Platform offers a compelling solution for enterprises and MSSPs who want to drastically improve their security operations, incident response, and threat hunting,” said Scott Young, Vice President, Product Management, SYNNEX. “Its hundreds of integrations complement the range of EDR, NDR, SIEM, and email protection solutions we offer, and allow customers to connect their own mission-critical solutions.”

Through the distribution agreement, SYNNEX reseller partners can help their customers deliver the automation and orchestration capabilities security teams need to validate and disrupt the next generation of stealthy attacks. D3 XGEN SOAR will be listed in the SYNNEX Stellr Marketplace, and SYNNEX’ thousands of reseller partners will be able to include D3 Security solutions in their cybersecurity portfolios.

To learn more about D3 Security through SYNNEX, email d3@synnex.com.

About D3 Security

D3 Security provides leading enterprises, MSSPs and MDR firms with the next generation of security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) solutions. D3’s XGEN SOAR Platform provides powerful automation for each SOC tier, enabling real-time alert enrichment and prioritization, and improving incident response, threat hunting and SOC operations. XGEN SOAR features 400+ premium integrations and no-code/low-code playbooks. For more information, visit D3security.com

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnexcorp.com.

SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, STELLR™, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, and STELLR™ Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

