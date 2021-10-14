Log in
DA allots initial P822 M to help farmers, fishers affected by “Typhoon Maring”

10/14/2021 | 12:32am EDT
Author: DA Communications Group | 14 October 2021

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has allotted an initial P822-million (M) worth of various interventions to assist farmers and fisherfolk affected by "Typhoon Maring" that caused damage to major crops, livestock, and fishery products, mostly in Northern Luzon (Regions 1, 2, and CAR).

"We will continue to provide our typhoon and flood-affected farmers and fisherfolk in Northern Luzon and other areas with immediate aid and much-needed assistance to recover and start anew after the damage and loss in their livelihood and income," said Agriculture Secretary William Dar.

Of the total P822-M assistance, P650 M is allotted for the provision of emergency loans to affected farmers and fishers under the SURE Calamity Loan Assistance Program through the DA-Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC). Each affected household can borrow P20,000, at zero interest, no collateral, and payable in 10 years.

Aside from the agricultural loan, the DA has allotted P172 M under its Quick Response Fund (QRF) for the rehabilitation of affected areas in Regions 1,2, and CAR.

These interventions are over and above the regular assistance provided by the DA to farmers and fishers affected by typhoons and other natural calamities. Ready for distribution are: close to 169,000 bags of certified rice seeds, 16,600 bags of certified corn seeds, and 1,480 kilograms of assorted vegetable seeds; drugs and biologics for livestock and poultry; as well as indemnification for affected farmers/fishers from Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC).

As of October 13, the estimated damage to agriculture has amounted to P692 M with 32,392 farmers and fisherfolk affected. Damages and losses recorded were mostly on rice (P498 M), corn (P120 M), high-value crops (P56 M), livestock and poultry (P6 M), and fisheries (P12M).

The damage could have been more massive had it not been for the early DA advisories and early warning system, as instructed by Secretary Dar, that enabled farmers and fishers to harvest early their crops and fishery products.

Due to early planting and harvesting, about 60 percent of the wet season rice crop was already harvested. Farmers were also forewarned to save their respective crops and livestock, including harvest of mature crops, draining of fields to avoid flooding, securing livestock to higher ground, and pruning of fruit trees, among other needed precautions.

As a result, more than P2.86-billion worth of rice and corn were saved due to said early warning system.

For rice, some 141,635 metric tons (MT) worth P2.08 billion in Regions 1 and 2 were harvested, while corn farmers in Region 2 were able to save 55,654 MT worth P779.15 M. ### (Rita dela Cruz, DA StratComms)

Disclaimer

Department of Agriculture of the Republic of the Philippines published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 04:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
