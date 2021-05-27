Log in
DAKOTA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of DTRC and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

05/27/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (Other OTC: DTRC) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s merger with JR Resources Corp.

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On May 14, 2021, Dakota announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by JR Resources in an all-stock deal. Pursuant to the merger agreement, JR Resources and Dakota have incorporated a new company (“NewCo”) that will acquire all of the outstanding securities of JR Resources and Dakota Territory in exchange for securities of NewCo. Dakota stockholders other than JR Resources will receive one share of NewCo common stock for each share of Dakota Territory common stock owned.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Dakota’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Dakota’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Dakota and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
