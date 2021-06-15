DAMAC delisting plan piles pressure on shrinking Dubai market

DUBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - Dubai's stock market is set for
another delisting, raising a question mark over the future of
one of the Gulf's major exchanges, which was launched two
decades ago.
A $595 million bid to take DAMAC Properties
private by the firm's founder Hussain Sajwani is the latest blow
to the exchange, even as the Gulf city state's property market
showed signs of life in the first quarter.
"It is not that Dubai is becoming less attractive.
Alternatives are becoming more attractive," Khaled Abdel Majeed,
founder at London-based Mena Capital LLP, told Reuters.
Majeed said Dubai needs to work harder to attract listings
amid growing competition from within the Gulf region such as Abu
Dhabi and Saudi Arabia where Tadawul, the region's biggest
exchange based on market value, wants to become a regional hub.
While the value of traded stocks in Dubai was once higher
than rival Abu Dhabi, this changed in 2019 and ADX now has a
more than four times higher average daily traded value.
ADX has also seen gains after its owner, ADQ, launched a
market maker last year that tapped into a fund to boost
liquidity on the bourse.
"It's disappointing from a market point of view that you
have companies de-listing ... at a time when we think the market
needs added depth, more companies, which has not been happening
since 2014-2015," Mohammed Ali Yasin, chief strategy officer at
Al Dhabi Capital in Abu Dhabi, said of the Dubai stock market.
Since the start of 2020, two prominent Dubai companies have
de-listed from the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and
Nasdaq Dubai: Dubai parks operator DXB Entertainments
and Dubai ports operator DP World.
And shares in Arabtec, once a high-flying Dubai construction
company, were suspended in September after its shareholders
voted to dissolve company.
Emaar Malls, operator and owner of the world's
largest shopping centre, in March said it planned to offer to
buy out minority shareholders and merge with Emaar Properties.
And Dubai real estate fund Emirates REIT, which is
listed on the Nasdaq Dubai exchange, said in July it was
considering de-listing.
Where Abu Dhabi is boosting liquidity through planned new
listings and consolidation of assets of state holding company
ADQ, Dubai appears to have become more tolerant of delistings, a
Gulf M&A banker told Reuters.
Analysts say the move to de-list spares companies having to
face scrutiny from investors, along with the running costs of a
listing and disclosure and transparency requirements.
"If someone wants to take (their company) private; this is
the time," the M&A banker said.
Asked what steps, if any, it was taking to ensure that
listed companies remained on the exchange and that it attracted
new listings, the DFM declined to comment
The problem for listed Dubai real estate companies is that
they are trading at a discount to the average price to earnings
of the wider market, at around 8 times earnings, while the
market is trading at around 20 times that.
"For DAMAC, I'm sure that the strategic investor, Hussain
Sajwani, understands that the intrinsic value of the company is
higher than the share price, Tariq Qaqish, chief executive of
Salt Fund Placement in Dubai, said.
The two years leading to the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the
vulnerabilities of Dubai's homebuilders and property companies,
said Samer Haydar, director of corporate ratings at Fitch.
And despite signs of recovery, many are "still facing the
aftermath of the pandemic in terms of negative working capital,
rising leverage, weak liquidity and overall un-absorbed supply
in the market," Haydar said.
($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)
(Additional reporting by Tom Arnold in London and Yousef Saba
in Dubai; Editing by Alexander Smith)