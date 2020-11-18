Log in
DANDY® CELERY PARTNERS WITH WEBER GRILLS FOR ANNUAL GIVEAWAY

11/18/2020 | 06:17am EST

Oviedo, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fifth year in a row, Dandy® Celery announces the return of its largest annual promotion, ‘Dip It 2 Win It’. Running now through January 18, Dandy encourages healthier snacking while offering fans a chance to win prizes to celebrate the Big Game in February, and bring families together as they look to stay entertained and connected at home.

Dandy partnered exclusively with Weber Grills to award one grand prize winner the Weber® Genesis® II S-335™ 3 Burner LP Gas Grill along with a Sonos Soundbar Entertainment Set to turn the home into the ultimate game day destination. Dandy will also be giving away one projector and one projector screen to five second place winners to take the watch party outside for a new way to enjoy the game.

“This year has brought so much uncertainty and stress to all, so we wanted to find a way to bring a little joy and connectedness to the household at a time when many are still stuck at home with their families,” said Sammy Duda, president of Duda Farm Fresh Foods, grower of Dandy branded celery. “Through recipe inspiration, interactive social content and different prize offerings, we hope Dandy fans are able to enjoy the holiday season and get excited for the Big Game in 2021!”

Participants can enter the sweepstakes at www.DipIt2WinIt.com until January 18. Winners will be emailed directly after the promotion ends.

Dandy Celery is committed to providing people with inspiration for healthy and delicious snacking ideas, like incorporating celery as the ideal chip replacement for every day and game day snacking dips.  

For at-home, game day entertaining inspiration and the chance to win, enter the Dip It 2 Win It! Sweepstakes at www.DipIt2WinIt.com.

# # #

About Dandy® Celery

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus. Known for their superior celery, over the years the company has expanded their facilities to accommodate recent developments such as celery juicing and other health and wellness trends in order to provide consumers with the freshest celery possible. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Duda Farm Fresh Foods carries a commitment to innovation and sustainability and believes in growing a healthy future for generations to come. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of A. Duda & Sons, Inc., a family-owned, diversified land company headquartered in Oviedo, Fla. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.


Nichole Towell
Duda Farm Fresh Foods
561-804-1477
nichole.towell@duda.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
