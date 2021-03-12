DATA BRIEF: Sorting Through the Latest Jobless Claims

By SBE Council at 11 March, 2021, 11:17 am

by Raymond J. Keating-

Well, 712,000 new jobless claims is never good news. That's the number of initial unemployment claims for the week ending March 6, according to the latest report from the U.S. Department of Labor.

However, that 712,000 was down from 754,000 the previous week.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, FRED

The same basic scenario occurred for continuing claims. That is, 4,144,000 claims for the week ending February 27 is grim compared to the norm, but at the same time, it was down by 193,000 versus the previous week.

Given the economic mess caused by the pandemic and related government shutdowns, improvements are the key, as we try to climb out of this deep economic hole. Direction matters, and in terms of initial and continuing claims, things are moving, albeit unevenly and slowly, in the right direction.

To gain some perspective, The Wall Street Journalnoted, 'Since surging last March, new claims for unemployment each week have been above the pre-pandemic record of 695,000 set in October 1982.' In addition, initial jobless claims at 712,000 compared to 211,000 a year earlier, and ongoing claims of 4,144,000 compared to 1,699,000 at the same time last year.

However, it also was noted in this Department of Labor report that claims in all federal unemployment assistance programs actually jumped in the week ending February 20 by a breathtaking 2.1 million, hitting 20.1 million. As Bloomberg reported, part of that increase likely is due to 'more than one million surge in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a program for self-employed and gig workers.'

That 20.1 million compared to 2.1 million a year earlier.

The recovery in terms of jobs is under way, with acceleration in this initial stage being highly dependent upon getting Americans vaccinated. At the same time and beyond, it will be vital that the policy mix incentivize entrepreneurs and investors to take on the risks and uncertainties of creating, building and rebuilding businesses.

Raymond J. Keating is chief economist for the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council.