DATAMARK Announces Its Recent Survey Results with Sourcing Industry Group (SIG)

Jacksonville, FL, USA, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DATAMARK, Inc., a global Contact Centre and Business Process Outsourcing provider, recently conducted a survey in collaboration with Sourcing Industry Group (SIG) regarding the evolving landscape of outsourcing and shared services.

The survey looks at the evolving trends and market perspectives for outsourcing and shared services post-pandemic and how sourcing for both will evolve going forward. The survey results were presented by Thom Mead, DATAMARK’s Marketing Director, at the SIG Global Executive Summit that took place in October 2021.

“Few things have disrupted markets and impacted the sourcing of global services more than the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Thom Mead, Director of Marketing at DATAMARK. “The survey provides insight into new factors and locations which Sourcing and Procurement professionals are now considering for these services.”

The survey encompasses an audience of 86% respondents coming from the buy-side and 14% respondents on the supplier side. 45% of respondents represent companies greater than $2.5 billion in annual revenue, 38% of respondents represent companies with less than $2.5 billion, while the remainder have chosen not to identify a company size. The industries represented in the survey span the full spectrum, with the most responses provided by three main industries: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, and Professional Services.

“This study reveals many keen insights specific to nearshore outsourced services, captive shared services centres, and emerging locations for consideration,” said Geoff Talbot, Chief Growth Officer at Sourcing Industry Group (SIG).

Both DATAMARK and SIG extended the collaboration by creating a white paper to showcase the survey results and dive deeper to provide additional insights regarding the outsourcing and shared services industry going forward.

Those interested in learning more about the survey and white paper can visit sig.org and datamark.net.

Sourcing Industry Group (SIG) is a membership organisation that provides thought leadership and networking opportunities to executives in sourcing, procurement, and outsourcing from Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies and the advisors who serve them. SIG is widely known as a forum for sharing “next” practices and thought leadership through live networking events, virtual forums, and a comprehensive online SIG resource centre (SRC) developed by and for professionals in sourcing and outsourcing. The organisation is unique in that it blends practitioners, service providers, and advisory firms in a non-commercial environment. SIG is the parent organisation for SIG University, a one-of-a-kind certification and training program for professionals and executives seeking deep expertise in sourcing and governance for themselves or their teams. SIG’s digital flagship publication, Future of Sourcing, provides unrivalled digital content for the opinion-formers and decision-makers at the heart of the outsourcing space. Learn more at https://sig.org/

Founded in 1989, DATAMARK, Inc. is a leading mid-sized Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company headquartered in El Paso, Texas, USA. Small enough to care, yet big enough to serve the world's leading brands, DATAMARK serves large enterprises and government agencies from its delivery centres located in the U.S., Mexico, and India. DATAMARK offers a wide range of BPO services, including omnichannel, multilingual contact centre services, document lifecycle management, loyalty program management, and finance & accounting outsourcing.

