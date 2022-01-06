Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DAV Round-Up Campaign Partnership with Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Benefits Veterans

01/06/2022 | 12:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ERLANGER, KY., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trulieve and Harvest House of Cannabis dispensaries supported disabled veterans and their families with two month-long “round up at the register” campaigns benefiting DAV (Disabled American Veterans). Through these campaigns, patients and customers of Trulieve and Harvest-branded dispensaries donated more than $87,000 to DAV.

Trulieve, a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., acquired Harvest Health and Recreation in October 2021. The combined companies are committed to supporting veterans, their families, and communities – both through the healing power of cannabis and financial impact.

The round-up campaigns enabled patients and customers to “round-up for good” with each purchase. The two campaigns occurred during patriotic holiday months: Independence Day in July and Veterans Day in November.

More than 40 retail locations participated throughout Arizona, California, Florida and Maryland.

“These Harvest and Trulieve dispensaries gave their patients and customers an opportunity to honor veterans during key patriotic holidays in a meaningful way and we’re extremely grateful,” said Marc Burgess, CEO of DAV. “Their campaign is going to make a substantial impact in the lives of the veterans who sacrificed for our country and their families.”

Visit dav.org for more information on how you can donate to our disabled veterans.

###

About DAV:

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America's veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at dav.org. 

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.


Latest news "Companies"
12:48pEMPLOYEE SPOTLIGHT : Leigh Hadden and Giving Back in Medicine Hat
PU
12:48pOPEC Secretary General visits the historic Al-Shaab Hall in Baghdad
PU
12:48pBlack Owned Victor George Spirits Acquires Majority Stake in Palm Beach Distillery
PR
12:46pFed rate view brightens European bank stock outlook
RE
12:45pSalarius Pharmaceuticals to Present at Virtual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect, Participate in Virtual Biotech Showcase and BIO Partnering @ JPM During "J.P. Morgan Week 2022"
AQ
12:44pAir france-klm needs to raise additional 1 bln - 2 bln euros in capital in 2022 - les echos newspaper
RE
12:44pAllegiant Air CEO defends new Boeing 737 MAX order
RE
12:44pWhiteHawk Capital Partners Provides $68.5 Million Credit Facility to Boxlight Corporation
BU
12:44pUber to end restaurant deliveries in Brazil
RE
12:43pDAV Round-Up Campaign Partnership with Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Benefits Veterans
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street's Fed headache lingers as stocks mixed, Treasuries gain
2SocGen's car leasing business ALD to buy LeasePlan for $5.5 billion
3Size not the main aim, shippers say, as MSC overtakes Maersk
4Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help
5NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Sell rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS