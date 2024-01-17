DAVOS-ARAMCO CEO DOES NOT SEE A REPEAT OF ATTACKS ON ITS OIL FACILITIES
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|76.86 USD
|-1.00%
|-0.50%
|-
|71.29 USD
|-0.98%
|-1.11%
|-
|31.95 SAR
|-1.39%
|-4.48%
|2061 B $
|2,496.38 PTS
|-0.30%
|+3.45%
|-
Taseko Mines inks USD50 million sale of 2% royalty to Taurus Mining
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 3 AM ET
European shares slump on hawkish ECB remarks, disappointing China data
China's Q4 GDP grows 5.2% y/y, below market forecast
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's economy grew 5.2% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday, missing analysts' expectations slightly but still making it possible for Beijing to meet its annual growth target despite a shaky start to the year.
Uber says it's working with Tesla to boost EV adoption among drivers