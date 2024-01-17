DAVOS-ARAMCO CEO SAYS GLOBAL OIL STOCKS NEAR LOW END OF 5-YEAR AVERAGE AFTER DRAWDOWNS OF 400 MLN BARRELS
China's Q4 GDP grows 5.2% y/y, below market forecast
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's economy grew 5.2% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday, missing analysts' expectations slightly but still making it possible for Beijing to meet its annual growth target despite a shaky start to the year.
