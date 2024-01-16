DAVOS - QATAR PM SAYS PALESTINIANS MUST BE THE ONES TO DECIDE IF HAMAS WILL CONTINUE TO PLAY A POLITICAL ROLE IN THE FUTURE
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,503.98 PTS
|-0.82%
|+3.77%
|-
China's Xi stresses high-quality development of financial sector - state media
Some wealthier Chinese say they can't afford marriage as economy slows
China to boost January diesel, jet fuel exports, add to global supply
TSMC's Q4 profit to slide 23%, focus on rebounding demand this year
Soybeans and corn steady after falling to multi-year lows on plentiful supply