DAX Ends 0.07% Lower at 14153.46 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 10.39 points or 0.07% today to 14153.46

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 13.02% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 13.02% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.30% from its 52-week low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 6.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.02% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.30% from its 2022 closing low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.81%

--Year-to-date it is down 1731.40 points or 10.90%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-22 1236ET