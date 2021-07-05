DAX Ends 0.08% Higher at 15661.97 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 11.88 points or 0.08% today to 15661.97

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 130.93 points or 0.84% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Up eight of the past 11 trading days

--Off 0.43% from its record close of 15729.52 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Off 0.43% from its 52-week high of 15729.52 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Up 35.53% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 23.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.43% from its 2021 closing high of 15729.52 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Up 16.59% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 1943.19 points or 14.16%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

