DAX Ends 0.10% Lower at 15745.41 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 16.04 points or 0.10% today to 15745.41

--Fifth highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, July 30, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 0.29% from its record close of 15790.51 hit Monday, July 12, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 0.29% from its 52-week high of 15790.51 hit Monday, July 12, 2021

--Up 36.25% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 24.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.29% from its 2021 closing high of 15790.51 hit Monday, July 12, 2021

--Up 17.22% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.29%

--Year-to-date it is up 2026.63 points or 14.77%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

