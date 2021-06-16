DAX Ends 0.12% Lower at 15710.57 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 18.95 points or 0.12% today to 15710.57

--Second highest close in history

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 0.12% from its record close of 15729.52 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.12% from its 52-week high of 15729.52 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Up 35.95% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct 30, 2020

--Rose 26.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.12% from its 2021 closing high of 15729.52 hit Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Up 16.96% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.88%

--Year-to-date it is up 1991.79 points or 14.52%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

