DAX Ends 0.14% Higher at 15722.99 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 21.57 points or 0.14% today to 15722.99

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 113.18 points or 0.73% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 1.59% from its record close of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

--Off 1.59% from its 52-week high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 36.05% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 18.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.59% from its 2021 closing high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 17.05% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.71%

--Year-to-date it is up 2004.21 points or 14.61%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

