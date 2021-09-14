DAX Ends 0.14% Higher at 15722.99 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 21.57 points or 0.14% today to 15722.99
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 113.18 points or 0.73% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up three of the past four trading days
--Off 1.59% from its record close of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021
--Off 1.59% from its 52-week high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 36.05% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 18.95% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.59% from its 2021 closing high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 17.05% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 0.71%
--Year-to-date it is up 2004.21 points or 14.61%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
