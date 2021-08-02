DAX Ends 0.16% Higher at 15568.73 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 24.34 points or 0.16% today to 15568.73

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 1.40% from its record close of 15790.51 hit Monday, July 12, 2021

--Off 1.40% from its 52-week high of 15790.51 hit Monday, July 12, 2021

--Up 34.72% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 23.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.40% from its 2021 closing high of 15790.51 hit Monday, July 12, 2021

--Up 15.90% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 1849.95 points or 13.48%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

