DAX Ends 0.23% Higher at 15651.75 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 35.75 points or 0.23% today to 15651.75

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 2.04% from its record close of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Off 2.04% from its 52-week high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 35.44% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 18.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.04% from its 2021 closing high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 16.52% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 1.16%

--Year-to-date it is up 1932.97 points or 14.09%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-21 1232ET