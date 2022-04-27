DAX Ends 0.27% Higher at 13793.94 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 37.54 points or 0.27% today to 13793.94

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 15.23% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 15.23% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.50% from its 52-week low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 9.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.23% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.50% from its 2022 closing low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.31%

--Year-to-date it is down 2090.92 points or 13.16%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-27-22 1233ET