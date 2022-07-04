DAX Ends 0.31% Lower at 12773.38 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 39.65 points or 0.31% today to 12773.38

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 21.50% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

--Off 21.50% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Down 18.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.50% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 3111.48 points or 19.59%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

