DAX Ends 0.31% Lower at 12773.38 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 39.65 points or 0.31% today to 12773.38
--Down three of the past four trading days
--Off 21.50% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest closing value since Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
--Down 18.44% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is down 3111.48 points or 19.59%
