DAX Ends 0.32% Lower at 15925.73 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 51.71 points or 0.32% today to 15925.73

--Third highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, July 30, 2021

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Off 0.32% from its record close of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.32% from its 52-week high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 37.81% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 23.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.32% from its 2021 closing high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 18.56% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.45%

--Year-to-date it is up 2206.95 points or 16.09%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

