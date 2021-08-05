DAX Ends 0.33% Higher at 15744.67 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 52.54 points or 0.33% today to 15744.67

--Fourth highest close in history

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 189.59 points or 1.22% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, July 23, 2021

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 0.29% from its record close of 15790.51 hit Monday, July 12, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, July 14, 2021

--Off 0.29% from its 52-week high of 15790.51 hit Monday, July 12, 2021

--Up 36.24% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 25.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.29% from its 2021 closing high of 15790.51 hit Monday, July 12, 2021

--Up 17.21% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 2025.89 points or 14.77%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

