DAX Ends 0.33% Higher at 15905.85 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 53.06 points or 0.33% today to 15905.85
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 140.04 points or 0.89% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up four of the past five trading days
--Off 0.45% from its record close of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug 13, 2021
--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year
--Off 0.45% from its 52-week high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug 13, 2021
--Up 37.64% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 21.78% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.45% from its 2021 closing high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 18.41% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 2.33%
--Year-to-date it is up 2187.07 points or 15.94%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-24-21 1246ET