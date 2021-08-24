DAX Ends 0.33% Higher at 15905.85 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 53.06 points or 0.33% today to 15905.85

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 140.04 points or 0.89% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 0.45% from its record close of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug 13, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 0.45% from its 52-week high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug 13, 2021

--Up 37.64% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 21.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.45% from its 2021 closing high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 18.41% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.33%

--Year-to-date it is up 2187.07 points or 15.94%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-21 1246ET