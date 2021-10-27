Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

DAX Ends 0.33% Lower at 15705.81 -- Data Talk

10/27/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The DAX is down 51.25 points or 0.33% today to 15705.81

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 1.70% from its record close of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Off 1.70% from its 52-week high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 35.90% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 35.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.70% from its 2021 closing high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 16.92% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.92%

--Year-to-date it is up 1987.03 points or 14.48%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-21 1230ET

Latest news "Markets"
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Apple, AppLovin, Gnereal Electric, M..
2Barko to Launch a Digital Bank for Low-Income South Africans on The Tem..
3BASF lifts profit guidance again on higher chemicals prices
4Vow ASA : Vow Q3 : Robust and ready
5Pie Insurance Appoints Experienced Human Resources Leader Kristina John..

HOT NEWS