DAX Ends 0.33% Lower at 15705.81 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 51.25 points or 0.33% today to 15705.81
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 18, 2021
--Snaps a three trading day winning streak
--Off 1.70% from its record close of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Off 1.70% from its 52-week high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 35.90% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 35.86% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.70% from its 2021 closing high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 16.92% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 2.92%
--Year-to-date it is up 1987.03 points or 14.48%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-27-21 1230ET