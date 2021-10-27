DAX Ends 0.33% Lower at 15705.81 -- Data Talk 10/27/2021 | 12:31pm EDT Send by mail :

The DAX is down 51.25 points or 0.33% today to 15705.81 --Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 --Snaps a three trading day winning streak --Off 1.70% from its record close of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 --Off 1.70% from its 52-week high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 --Up 35.90% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 --Rose 35.86% from 52 weeks ago --Off 1.70% from its 2021 closing high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 --Up 16.92% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 --Month-to-date it is up 2.92% --Year-to-date it is up 1987.03 points or 14.48% Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet (END) Dow Jones Newswires 10-27-21 1230ET