DAX Ends 0.34% Lower at 15146.87 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 52.27 points or 0.34% today to 15146.87

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 103.99 points or 0.68% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct 6, 2021

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 5.20% from its record close of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Off 5.20% from its 52-week high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 31.07% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 16.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.20% from its 2021 closing high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 12.76% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.75%

--Year-to-date it is up 1428.09 points or 10.41%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-21 1236ET