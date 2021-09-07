DAX Ends 0.56% Lower at 15843.09 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 89.03 points or 0.56% today to 15843.09

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 0.84% from its record close of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Off 0.84% from its 52-week high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 37.09% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 22.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.84% from its 2021 closing high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 17.94% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 2124.31 points or 15.48%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

