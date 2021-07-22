DAX Ends 0.60% Higher at 15514.54 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 92.04 points or 0.60% today to 15514.54

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 381.34 points or 2.52% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Friday, May 7, 2021

--Off 1.75% from its record close of 15790.51 hit Monday, July 12, 2021

--Off 1.75% from its 52-week high of 15790.51 hit Monday, July 12, 2021

--Up 34.25% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct 30, 2020

--Rose 18.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.75% from its 2021 closing high of 15790.51 hit Monday, July 12, 2021

--Up 15.50% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.11%

--Year-to-date it is up 1795.76 points or 13.09%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-21 1238ET