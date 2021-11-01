Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

DAX Ends 0.75% Higher at 15806.29 -- Data Talk

11/01/2021 | 01:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The DAX is up 117.52 points or 0.75% today to 15806.29

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 1.07% from its record close of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

--Off 1.07% from its 52-week high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 34.08% from its 52-week low of 11788.28 hit Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

--Rose 34.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.07% from its 2021 closing high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 17.67% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 2087.51 points or 15.22%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-21 1332ET

Latest news "Markets"
01:33pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.71% Higher at 7288.62 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:33pDAX Ends 0.75% Higher at 15806.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:33pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.92% Higher at 6893.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:33pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.71% Higher at 478.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:32pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.53% Higher at 3707.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:32pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.70% Higher at 4280.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:05pEUROPE : Banks power European stocks to record highs after stellar October
RE
12:56pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 hits highest close in 20 months; Barclays slides as CEO steps down
RE
12:19pToronto Stocks Climb; Lithium America Shares Rise on Bid for Millennial Lithium
DJ
07:17aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Rise, Fed and -2-
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2World leaders seek ways to strengthen global supply chains
3China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead
4PRESS RELEASE : Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of G..
5Analyst recommendations: Amazon, AMD, Bank of America, Intel, Boeing...

HOT NEWS