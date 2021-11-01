DAX Ends 0.75% Higher at 15806.29 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 117.52 points or 0.75% today to 15806.29
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021
--Snaps a three trading day losing streak
--Off 1.07% from its record close of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021
--Off 1.07% from its 52-week high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 34.08% from its 52-week low of 11788.28 hit Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
--Rose 34.08% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.07% from its 2021 closing high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
--Up 17.67% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 2087.51 points or 15.22%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
