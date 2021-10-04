DAX Ends 0.79% Lower at 15036.55 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 119.89 points or 0.79% today to 15036.55

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 328.72 points or 2.14% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 5.89% from its record close of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, May 4, 2021

--Off 5.89% from its 52-week high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 30.11% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 17.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.89% from its 2021 closing high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 11.94% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 1317.77 points or 9.61%

