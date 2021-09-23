DAX Ends 0.88% Higher at 15643.97 -- Data Talk

The DAX is up 137.23 points or 0.88% today to 15643.97

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 511.91 points or 3.38% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Friday, May 7, 2021

--Off 2.09% from its record close of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021

--Off 2.09% from its 52-week high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 35.37% from its 52-week low of 11556.48 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 24.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.09% from its 2021 closing high of 15977.44 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 16.46% from its 2021 closing low of 13432.87 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 1.21%

--Year-to-date it is up 1925.19 points or 14.03%

