  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

DAX Ends 1.06% Higher at 13265.60 -- Data Talk

06/20/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
The DAX is up 139.34 points or 1.06% today to 13265.60


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 227.11 points or 1.74% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, May 30, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 18.47% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 18.47% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.38% from its 52-week low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 14.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.47% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.38% from its 2022 closing low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.80%

--Year-to-date it is down 2619.26 points or 16.49%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-20-22 1302ET

