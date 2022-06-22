DAX Ends 1.11% Lower at 13144.28 -- Data Talk

The DAX is down 148.12 points or 1.11% today to 13144.28

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 19.22% from its record close of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 19.22% from its 52-week high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.44% from its 52-week low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 14.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.22% from its 2022 closing high of 16271.75 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.44% from its 2022 closing low of 12831.51 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.65%

--Year-to-date it is down 2740.58 points or 17.25%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

